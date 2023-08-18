UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Is Currently -1.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$9.6. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM that UnitedHealthcare Selected by New Mexico Human Services Department To Serve Medicaid Members via Turquoise Care.

UnitedHealthcare’s comprehensive health plan expected to be available to Medicaid-eligible residents beginning July 1, 2024.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced its intention to award UnitedHealthcare as one of four organizations to administer Turquoise Care, the state’s Medicaid program, statewide. After contract negotiations conclude, UnitedHealthcare expects its Medicaid offering to be available to members beginning July 1, 2024.

A sum of 3008126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.78M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $501.23 and dropped to a low of $491.82 until finishing in the latest session at $493.96.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.86. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $573.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 45.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.87.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 488.36, while it was recorded at 504.63 for the last single week of trading, and 497.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.78%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.