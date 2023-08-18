The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Stock trading around $2.42 per share: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.70%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that The RealReal Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Q2 2023 Gross Profit Margin Increased 908 basis points Year-Over-YearQ2 2023 Net Income of $(41.3) million or (31.6)% of Total RevenueQ2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $(22.3) million or (17.1)% of Total Revenue.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, REAL stock dropped by -28.19%. The one-year The RealReal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.52. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $248.95 million, with 100.97 million shares outstanding and 88.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, REAL stock reached a trading volume of 2940971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.70. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 1.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in REAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in REAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.