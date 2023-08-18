Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] moved up 1.91: Why It’s Important

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] price surged by 1.91 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tenax Therapeutics Issued U.S. Patent for Oral Levosimendan in Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF).

New U.S. patent provides intellectual property (IP) protection until December 2040, and may qualify for term extension beyond 2040.

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for PH-HFpEF, a condition affecting more than 1,600,000 North Americans, with estimates indicating a prevalence of more than 2,000,000 patients by 2030.

A sum of 6937620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 658.28K shares. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.408 and dropped to a low of $0.32 until finishing in the latest session at $0.33.

The one-year TENX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.0. The average equity rating for TENX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

TENX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, TENX shares dropped by -4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3111, while it was recorded at 0.3085 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0966 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TENX is now -323.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -369.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -385.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -235.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, TENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] managed to generate an average of -$1,578,271 per employee.Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] Institutonal Ownership Details

