Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] Revenue clocked in at $90.70 million, down -88.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] price plunged by -2.80 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sunlight Financial and Solar Insure Partner to Offer a 30-Year Monitoring and Warranty Service for Residential Solar Installations.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial,” “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, and Solar Insure, a leading solar monitoring and warranty company for consumers and installers, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable Sunlight’s installer partners to seamlessly offer homeowners Solar Insure’s 30-year monitoring and solar warranty service for residential solar installations.

“Thoughtfully assessing risk has always been a strategic focus for Sunlight, as we have maintained the industry’s best credit performance through over $8 billion of funded solar loans,” said Matt Potere, CEO of Sunlight Financial. “Our new partnership with Solar Insure enables our installer partners to provide homeowners with a warranty, and peace of mind, for decades. Offering a warranty should help installers sell more solar, ensure homeowners receive a terrific long-term experience and improve loan performance. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Solar Insure to enhance the value proposition of residential solar.”.

A sum of 23638176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 336.37K shares. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.259 and dropped to a low of $0.1492 until finishing in the latest session at $0.15.

The average equity rating for SUNL stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUNL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.61.

SUNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.63. With this latest performance, SUNL shares dropped by -66.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.02 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3745, while it was recorded at 0.1702 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8438 for the last 200 days.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] Institutonal Ownership Details

