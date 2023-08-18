Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] moved up 35.99: Why It’s Important

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [AMEX: SATX] gained 35.99% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SatixFy Appoints Nir Barkan as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced that Mr. Nir Barkan has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy by the Company’s Board of Directors effective June 1, 2023, replacing the current CEO, Mr. Ido Gur who is stepping down.

Nir Barkan previously served as SatixFy’s Chief Commercial Officer from 2014 until 2018. Prior to rejoining SatixFy, from 2018 to 2023, Mr. Barkan was a Co-Founder, Group CTO and the General Manager as well as a Director of Curvalux, a company operating in the field of sustainable fixed wireless broadband technology. Prior to Curvalux, Mr. Barkan served as a Satcom Product Marketing Manager at Orbit Communication Systems, as a Director of Marketing, Pre-Sale and Support at Novelsat and other senior roles.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. represents 80.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.83 million with the latest information. SATX stock price has been found in the range of $0.30 to $0.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 245.06K shares, SATX reached a trading volume of 3439907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Satixfy Communications Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92.

Trading performance analysis for SATX stock

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.66. With this latest performance, SATX shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3841, while it was recorded at 0.3324 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6771 for the last 200 days.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] shares currently have an operating margin of -325.55 and a Gross Margin at +46.93. Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3743.54.

Return on Total Capital for SATX is now -33.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -381.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -526.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -285.23. Additionally, SATX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] managed to generate an average of -$2,082,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]

The top three institutional holders of SATX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SATX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SATX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.