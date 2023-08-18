Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] is 7.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] loss -1.46% or -1.03 points to close at $69.58 with a heavy trading volume of 3220641 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 11:49 PM that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI” or the “Company”) (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) announced today that an underwritten registered public offering (the “offering”) of up to 7,136,149 common shares commenced by HL1 17 LP (“the Selling Shareholder”), an affiliate of 3G Capital Partners Ltd. (“3G Capital”), had priced. These common shares relate to the exchange notice received by Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (“RBI LP”) from the Selling Shareholder, to exchange 7,136,149 Class B exchangeable limited partnership units of RBI LP (the “Exchangeable Units”). RBI LP intends to satisfy this notice with the delivery of an equal number of common shares of RBI (the “Exchange”).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In connection with the offering, the Selling Shareholder entered into a forward sale agreement with BofA Securities (the “forward counterparty”) with respect to up to 7,136,149 common shares. In connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward counterparty or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell through the underwriter 4,136,156 common shares in the offering, and in addition to sell through the underwriter up to 2,999,993 common shares in the offering to the extent a current investor that has indicated an interest in purchasing such shares completes such purchase. The Selling Shareholder is expected to physically settle the forward sale agreement by delivering to the forward counterparty the number of common shares sold in the registered public offering. Upon settlement of the forward sale agreement, the Selling Shareholder will receive, in cash, the public offering price of the aggregate number of RBI common shares sold in the offering, less underwriting discounts and commissions, subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement. The settlement of the forward sale agreement and the Exchange is expected to occur on or before September 5, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $70.71, the shares rose to $71.00 and dropped to $69.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QSR points out that the company has recorded 5.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, QSR reached to a volume of 3220641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $79.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for QSR stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.64 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.40, while it was recorded at 71.32 for the last single week of trading, and 68.83 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.19 and a Gross Margin at +55.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.50.

Return on Total Capital for QSR is now 10.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 577.87. Additionally, QSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 567.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] managed to generate an average of $205,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 7.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.