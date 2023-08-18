ResMed Inc. [RMD] Is Currently -5.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ResMed Inc. [NYSE: RMD] loss -5.13% or -8.91 points to close at $164.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2866009 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Year-over-year revenue grows 23%, operating profit up 8%, non-GAAP operating profit up 13%.

It opened the trading session at $172.10, the shares rose to $173.16 and dropped to $162.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RMD points out that the company has recorded -23.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 862.50K shares, RMD reached to a volume of 2866009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ResMed Inc. [RMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMD shares is $251.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ResMed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ResMed Inc. is set at 6.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMD in the course of the last twelve months was 107.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for RMD stock

ResMed Inc. [RMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, RMD shares dropped by -24.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.46 for ResMed Inc. [RMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.98, while it was recorded at 176.44 for the last single week of trading, and 217.51 for the last 200 days.

ResMed Inc. [RMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ResMed Inc. [RMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.28 and a Gross Margin at +54.79. ResMed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for RMD is now 23.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ResMed Inc. [RMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.26. Additionally, RMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.ResMed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ResMed Inc. [RMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ResMed Inc. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ResMed Inc. [RMD]

The top three institutional holders of RMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.