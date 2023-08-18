Nuburu Inc. [BURU] is -93.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuburu Inc. [AMEX: BURU] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.62 during the day while it closed the day at $0.55. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that NUBURU, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

—Second quarter revenue of $1.1 million, representing a 2,000+% year-over-year increase—.

Nuburu Inc. stock has also loss -26.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BURU stock has declined by -33.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.29% and lost -93.40% year-on date.

The market cap for BURU stock reached $24.53 million, with 25.52 million shares outstanding and 6.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, BURU reached a trading volume of 3992454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuburu Inc. [BURU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

BURU stock trade performance evaluation

Nuburu Inc. [BURU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.10. With this latest performance, BURU shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Nuburu Inc. [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6286, while it was recorded at 0.5321 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5495 for the last 200 days.

Nuburu Inc. [BURU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BURU is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuburu Inc. [BURU] managed to generate an average of $285,677 per employee.Nuburu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Nuburu Inc. [BURU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BURU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BURU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BURU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.