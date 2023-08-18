NetApp Inc. [NTAP] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $74

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] loss -0.50% or -0.38 points to close at $75.03 with a heavy trading volume of 2547015 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM that NetApp Hosts First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Webcast.

After market close on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 which ended July 28, 2023.

NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.

It opened the trading session at $75.95, the shares rose to $75.95 and dropped to $74.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTAP points out that the company has recorded 9.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, NTAP reached to a volume of 2547015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $76.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NTAP stock

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.21, while it was recorded at 75.99 for the last single week of trading, and 68.16 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.72. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.04.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 30.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 127.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.58. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $106,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 7.91%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NTAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NTAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.