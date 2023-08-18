Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain 28.73% so far this year. What now?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] closed the trading session at $9.50 on 08/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.01, while the highest price level was $10.8799. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Nanox Announces Second Quarter of 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Reports progress towards global supply chain development.

Ended the second quarter of 2023 with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $80.3 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.73 percent and weekly performance of -7.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, NNOX reached to a volume of 5555057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

NNOX stock trade performance evaluation

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, NNOX shares dropped by -37.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.08 for the last 200 days.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -831.04 and a Gross Margin at -84.32. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1320.16.

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -27.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$629,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NNOX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NNOX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.