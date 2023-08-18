Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Compass Inc. [COMP] – find out why.

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] closed the trading session at $3.15 on 08/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.13, while the highest price level was $3.385. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Compass, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow In Second Quarter.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) (“Compass” or “the Company”), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by transaction volume1, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.19 percent and weekly performance of -14.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, COMP reached to a volume of 3559582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

COMP stock trade performance evaluation

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.63. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.14 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.21. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -38.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.55. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$188,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.61.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.