Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] moved down -1.35: Why It’s Important

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.56 at the close of the session, down -1.35%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mister Car Wash Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenues increased 5.2%.

Mister Car Wash Inc. stock is now -28.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCW Stock saw the intraday high of $6.705 and lowest of $6.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.38, which means current price is +0.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, MCW reached a trading volume of 2608131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $10.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has MCW stock performed recently?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, MCW shares dropped by -28.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.59 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +57.66. Mister Car Wash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Total Capital for MCW is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.63. Additionally, MCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] managed to generate an average of $17,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MCW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MCW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.