Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] Revenue clocked in at $1.01 billion, down -17.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MRCY] gained 2.54% or 0.92 points to close at $37.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3243951 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM that Chesapeake Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASD:CHK) will replace Mercury Systems Inc. (NASD: MRCY) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mercury Systems will replace Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is acquiring Arconic in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions. Mercury Systems is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

It opened the trading session at $37.03, the shares rose to $37.34 and dropped to $36.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRCY points out that the company has recorded -32.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 578.95K shares, MRCY reached to a volume of 3243951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRCY shares is $43.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mercury Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercury Systems Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for MRCY stock

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, MRCY shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.64, while it was recorded at 35.49 for the last single week of trading, and 45.21 for the last 200 days.

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. Mercury Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Total Capital for MRCY is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.65. Additionally, MRCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] managed to generate an average of $4,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Mercury Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mercury Systems Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]

The top three institutional holders of MRCY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MRCY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MRCY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.