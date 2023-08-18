Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Is Currently -2.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$4.15. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM that DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT® BRINGS ITS SEAMLESS TRAVEL EXPERIENCE TO THE HEART OF MANHATTAN.

With its intuitive design and sharp eye for detail, Delta Hotels by Marriott New York Times Square marks the brand’s momentous first hotel in New York City.

Delta Hotels by Marriott®, part of Marriott Bonvoy®’s global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, continues to grow its global footprint with its first hotel in New York City. Boasting unrivaled views of the inspiring city lights and offering a blend of sophistication and comfort, the new Delta Hotels by Marriott New York Times Square aims to bring the brand’s ‘Simple Made Perfect’ mantra to the bustling metropolis.

A sum of 2773999 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Marriott International Inc. shares reached a high of $207.71 and dropped to a low of $202.15 until finishing in the latest session at $202.33.

The one-year MAR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.0. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $200.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.33, while it was recorded at 206.03 for the last single week of trading, and 171.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 28.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 237.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,972.54. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,833.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $6,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 17.60%.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.