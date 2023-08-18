Market cap of PhenomeX Inc. [CELL] reaches 91.12M – now what?

PhenomeX Inc. [NASDAQ: CELL] jumped around 0.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 136.25%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Bruker Corporation and PhenomeX Inc. Announce Definitive Agreement for Bruker to Acquire PhenomeX in All-Cash Transaction.

Acquisition initiates Bruker’s entry into functional single-cell biology research solutions.

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) and PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL) today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for Bruker to acquire PhenomeX for $1.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The proposed acquisition values PhenomeX at a total equity value of approximately $108 million. PhenomeX is a functional cell biology company that provides single-cell biology research tools to deliver deep insights into cellular function and new perspectives on phenomes and genotype-to-phenotype linkages.

PhenomeX Inc. stock is now -64.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CELL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.979 and lowest of $0.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.56, which means current price is +148.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 715.75K shares, CELL reached a trading volume of 24392955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PhenomeX Inc. [CELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PhenomeX Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has CELL stock performed recently?

PhenomeX Inc. [CELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.98. With this latest performance, CELL shares gained by 42.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.94 for PhenomeX Inc. [CELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5661, while it was recorded at 0.5997 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5019 for the last 200 days.

PhenomeX Inc. [CELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PhenomeX Inc. [CELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.29 and a Gross Margin at +68.43. PhenomeX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.74.

Return on Total Capital for CELL is now -42.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PhenomeX Inc. [CELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.27. Additionally, CELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PhenomeX Inc. [CELL] managed to generate an average of -$344,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.PhenomeX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for PhenomeX Inc. [CELL]

The top three institutional holders of CELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.