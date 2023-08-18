Market cap of Modular Medical Inc. [MODD] reaches 21.86M – now what?

Modular Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: MODD] traded at a high on 08/17/23, posting a 1.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Modular Medical Partners with Phillips-Medisize to Expand Insulin Delivery Alternatives.

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD), a development stage insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of user-friendly and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced a collaboration under which Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company and a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug delivery, invitro diagnostic, medtech and specialty consumer devices, is providing Modular Medical with design, development and high-volume manufacturing capabilities.

Phillips-Medisize leveraged its global, diversified supplier base and deep medical device and diabetes disease experience to design and develop manufacturing and assembly for the MODD1 Insulin Delivery System. Specific expertise provided by Phillips-Medisize included conventional, two-shot and insert injection molding, as well as other services such as packaging, electronics design and manufacturing, and assembly operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14347799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Modular Medical Inc. stands at 15.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.15%.

The market cap for MODD stock reached $21.86 million, with 21.09 million shares outstanding and 17.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.31K shares, MODD reached a trading volume of 14347799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Modular Medical Inc. [MODD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODD shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Modular Medical Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has MODD stock performed recently?

Modular Medical Inc. [MODD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, MODD shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Modular Medical Inc. [MODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9913, while it was recorded at 1.0156 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9178 for the last 200 days.

Modular Medical Inc. [MODD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MODD is now -177.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -183.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -199.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -162.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Modular Medical Inc. [MODD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.44. Additionally, MODD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Modular Medical Inc. [MODD] managed to generate an average of -$365,235 per employee.Modular Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Modular Medical Inc. [MODD]

