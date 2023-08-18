Market cap of International Paper Company [IP] reaches 11.89B – now what?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $34.23 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Integrating Renewable Solutions Into Everyday Operations at International Paper.

Originally published in International Paper’s 2022 Sustainability Report.

Circularity wraps around everything we do at International Paper, from the renewable resources we rely on for our raw materials, to the products we make that can be recycled over and over. Integrating renewable solutions into our everyday operations is critical to our strategy of building a better world.

International Paper Company represents 346.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.89 billion with the latest information. IP stock price has been found in the range of $34.07 to $34.5624.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 2306318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $33.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.93, while it was recorded at 34.54 for the last single week of trading, and 34.82 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

International Paper Company [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Paper Company [IP]

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.