Market cap of Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] reaches 3.81B – now what?

Copa Holdings S.A. [NYSE: CPA] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM that COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR JULY 2023.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for July 2023:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 3014297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 648.88K shares. Copa Holdings S.A. shares reached a high of $95.63 and dropped to a low of $94.15 until finishing in the latest session at $94.84.

The one-year CPA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.62. The average equity rating for CPA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPA shares is $147.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copa Holdings S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copa Holdings S.A. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CPA Stock Performance Analysis:

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, CPA shares dropped by -20.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.21 for Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.68, while it was recorded at 96.29 for the last single week of trading, and 94.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copa Holdings S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +26.99. Copa Holdings S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.74.

Return on Total Capital for CPA is now 14.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.77. Additionally, CPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] managed to generate an average of $47,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Copa Holdings S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CPA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copa Holdings S.A. go to 32.02%.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.