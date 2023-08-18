Market Analysts see Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on September 15, 2023, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on September 1, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Under Weyerhaeuser’s cash return framework, the company expects to supplement its quarterly base cash dividend, as appropriate, with an additional return of variable cash to achieve a targeted total return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD). The company has the flexibility in its capital allocation framework to return this additional cash either in the form of a supplemental cash dividend or through opportunistic share repurchase.

A sum of 2444346 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.90M shares. Weyerhaeuser Company shares reached a high of $32.70 and dropped to a low of $32.14 until finishing in the latest session at $32.16.

The one-year WY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.83. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.74, while it was recorded at 32.69 for the last single week of trading, and 31.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.