Market Analysts see Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] traded at a low on 08/17/23, posting a -9.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM that NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

NET REVENUE OF $58.9 MILLION.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN 1-2 MORE HOSPITALS IN 2023 AND ANOTHER 14 BY END OF 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2572484 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nutex Health Inc. stands at 13.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.98%.

The market cap for NUTX stock reached $172.08 million, with 650.92 million shares outstanding and 334.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, NUTX reached a trading volume of 2572484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUTX shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Nutex Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has NUTX stock performed recently?

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.01. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -33.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.95 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4078, while it was recorded at 0.3382 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9796 for the last 200 days.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.13. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.70.

Return on Total Capital for NUTX is now -1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -496.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.73. Additionally, NUTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 256.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] managed to generate an average of -$369,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]

The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NUTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NUTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.