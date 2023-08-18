Market Analysts see Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] falling to $96. Time to buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] surged by $3.67 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $88.159 during the day while it closed the day at $86.25. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM that Chesapeake Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASD:CHK) will replace Mercury Systems Inc. (NASD: MRCY) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mercury Systems will replace Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is acquiring Arconic in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions. Mercury Systems is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock has also gained 0.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHK stock has inclined by 10.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.47% and lost -7.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CHK stock reached $11.48 billion, with 133.51 million shares outstanding and 126.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, CHK reached a trading volume of 8737931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $106.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CHK stock trade performance evaluation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.90, while it was recorded at 84.20 for the last single week of trading, and 85.38 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.65 and a Gross Margin at +45.00. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.95.

Return on Total Capital for CHK is now 60.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.84. Additionally, CHK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] managed to generate an average of $4,113,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to -13.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CHK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CHK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.