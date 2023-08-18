Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] is -0.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $19.29 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 3:18 AM that Liberty Global and Infosys Expand Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI-Powered Digital Entertainment to Customers Worldwide and Drive Significant Efficiencies on Technology Costs.

Liberty Global plc (‘Liberty Global’) (NASDAQ: LBTYA), (NASDAQ: LBTYB) (NASDAQ: LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that they have expanded their collaboration to evolve and scale Liberty Global’s cutting-edge digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.

Building on their existing multi-year collaboration which has successfully supported Liberty Global’s technology services platforms since February 2020, the companies will significantly expand the program, with Infosys taking over build and operations of Liberty Global’s award-winning Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms. By bringing the scale and breadth of Infosys, including cutting-edge technologies such as Infosys Topaz™ AI offering, the expanded collaboration ensures continued operational excellence, a highly scalable development engine for new features and capabilities, and efficiencies for Liberty Global.

Liberty Global plc represents 240.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.97 billion with the latest information. LBTYK stock price has been found in the range of $19.07 to $19.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 2643580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

Trading performance analysis for LBTYK stock

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.79, while it was recorded at 19.48 for the last single week of trading, and 19.72 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.33. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of $58,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]

The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LBTYK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LBTYK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.