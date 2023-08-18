KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] Revenue clocked in at $5.60 million, down -33.33% YTD: What’s Next?

KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX: KULR] traded at a low on 08/17/23, posting a -25.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.80. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:24 AM that KULR Withdraws Proposed Public Offering Due to Market Volatility.

KULR’s CEO Michael Mo commented, “KULR’s management felt strongly that it would not be in the best interest of the shareholders to proceed with an offering at this time.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4656351 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at 14.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.63%.

The market cap for KULR stock reached $86.34 million, with 112.88 million shares outstanding and 78.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 424.64K shares, KULR reached a trading volume of 4656351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $3.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has KULR stock performed recently?

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, KULR shares dropped by -19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7965, while it was recorded at 0.8843 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0654 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.76 and a Gross Margin at +53.68. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -486.56.

Return on Total Capital for KULR is now -130.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, KULR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] managed to generate an average of -$313,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.KULR Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]

The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KULR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KULR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.