KB Home [KBH] is 52.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.08%. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular Georgetown, Texas.

Retreat at San Gabriel offers personalized, spacious, new homes near Georgetown ISD schools and a variety of outdoor recreation, shopping and dining, priced from the $340,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Retreat at San Gabriel, its latest new-home community in Georgetown. These new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

Over the last 12 months, KBH stock rose by 46.48%. The one-year KB Home stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.34. The average equity rating for KBH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.93 billion, with 81.76 million shares outstanding and 63.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, KBH stock reached a trading volume of 2550673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $57.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.69.

KBH Stock Performance Analysis:

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.08. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.11, while it was recorded at 51.89 for the last single week of trading, and 40.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KB Home Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.77.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 20.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $343,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

KBH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to -6.70%.

KB Home [KBH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KBH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KBH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.