Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Stock trading around $1.21 per share: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -52.27%. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Pricing of Approximately $17.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

Over the last 12 months, IMPP stock dropped by -77.18%.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.14 million, with 16.82 million shares outstanding and 11.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 699.32K shares, IMPP stock reached a trading volume of 2675048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMPP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.60.

IMPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.27. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -55.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.02 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0383, while it was recorded at 1.4240 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6519 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Imperial Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.74 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.42.

Return on Total Capital for IMPP is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.84. Additionally, IMPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.00.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IMPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IMPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.