GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] is 47.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.73%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM that GoodRx Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second quarter financial results exceed previously announced guidance.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, has released its financial results for the second quarter 2023.

Over the last 12 months, GDRX stock dropped by -6.02%. The one-year GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.42. The average equity rating for GDRX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.84 billion, with 412.22 million shares outstanding and 78.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, GDRX stock reached a trading volume of 2416220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $8.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.10.

GDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.73. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoodRx Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.85 and a Gross Margin at +84.50. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.28.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 2.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.00. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$34,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

GDRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 0.60%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.