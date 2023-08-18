Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gain 25.84% so far this year. What now?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] surged by $1.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $125.85 during the day while it closed the day at $124.98. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Delivers Strong Second Quarter Performance.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global Payments Inc. stock has also loss -2.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPN stock has inclined by 20.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.95% and gained 25.84% year-on date.

The market cap for GPN stock reached $32.72 billion, with 260.83 million shares outstanding and 256.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 3694767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $143.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GPN stock trade performance evaluation

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.14 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.84, while it was recorded at 124.96 for the last single week of trading, and 105.90 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.90. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.24.

Return on Total Capital for GPN is now 5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.02. Additionally, GPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] managed to generate an average of $4,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 14.40%.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.