FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] moved down -0.72: Why It’s Important

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FOXO Technologies™ Collaborates with DataRobot to Pave the Way for AI-Driven Epigenetic Biomarker Research in Human Longevity.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, has advanced in its mission to utilize the power of epigenetics and artificial intelligence to generate data-driven insights that promote optimal health and longevity. In collaboration with DataRobot, the leader in Value-Driven AI, FOXO has successfully harnessed the powers of predictive AI and high-throughput automation to estimate factors associated with human longevity using epigenetic biomarkers.

Epigenetic biomarkers provide valuable insights into the relationships among health, aging, and human longevity. These biomarkers are developed by leveraging DNA methylation microarray technology, which covers over 860,000 sites on the human genome. By automating the training and evaluation of thousands of models, FOXO is spearheading the commercialization of these revolutionary epigenetic biomarkers, paving the way for advancements in personalized wellness and disease prevention.

FOXO Technologies Inc. stock is now -63.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FOXO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.15 and lowest of $0.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.00, which means current price is +5.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 4956937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.66.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -23.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2256, while it was recorded at 0.1385 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4327 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for FOXO is now -40.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.79. Additionally, FOXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] managed to generate an average of -$3,284,655 per employee.FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.