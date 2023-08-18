For Triumph Group Inc. [TGI], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.26 during the day while it closed the day at $9.11. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TRIUMPH TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2023.

Triumph Group, Inc. (“TRIUMPH” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TGI) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Convene at One Liberty Plaza in New York, NY.

During the Investor Day, TRIUMPH’s management team will present the company’s long-term targets and growth opportunities. The Investor Day will showcase TRIUMPH’s key products and business leaders who will provide valuable insights into their operating strategies and plans to accelerate the future at TRIUMPH.

Triumph Group Inc. stock has also gained 8.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGI stock has declined by -24.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.44% and lost -13.40% year-on date.

The market cap for TGI stock reached $650.45 million, with 69.96 million shares outstanding and 68.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TGI reached a trading volume of 2561014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

TGI stock trade performance evaluation

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07. With this latest performance, TGI shares dropped by -23.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.26 and a Gross Margin at +25.52. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 16.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 187.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of $16,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to 14.30%.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: Institutional Ownership

