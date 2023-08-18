For The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] loss -6.03% on the last trading session, reaching $31.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM that TimberTech® Decking, TimberTech Railing and AZEK® Exteriors Trim Ranked #1 Brands Most Used by Residential Contractors; TimberTech Decking Ranked Highest in Brand Quality, Stickiness.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, today announced that TimberTech composite/PVC decking, TimberTech railing and AZEK Exteriors trim ranked #1 brands most used by residential pro contractors across the United States, according to Zonda’s JLC 2023 Brand Use Study. TimberTech decking also ranked highest in brand stickiness analyzed in Zonda’s Building Product Outlook Report.

“These survey results demonstrate the strong momentum of our TimberTech and AZEK brands as well as our category leadership and loyalty among pro contractors,” said Jonathan Skelly, President – Residential Segment, The AZEK Company. “Our commitments to new product innovation and contractor productivity combined with our material science expertise and best in class customer service is enabling us to win, build trust and gain mindshare with our contractor partners. We have welcomed more than one thousand pro contractors into our loyalty program over the last year and will continue to support all our pros in creating beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor living spaces that their clients will enjoy for a lifetime.”.

The AZEK Company Inc. represents 150.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.64 billion with the latest information. AZEK stock price has been found in the range of $30.96 to $33.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 2705388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $36.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 25.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for AZEK stock

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.93, while it was recorded at 33.30 for the last single week of trading, and 24.62 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.87. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] managed to generate an average of $34,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AZEK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AZEK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.