For BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL], Analyst sees a drop to $120. What next?

BILL Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] traded at a low on 08/17/23, posting a -3.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.56. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BILL Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

FY23 Total Revenue Exceeded $1 Billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3007853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BILL Holdings Inc. stands at 3.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $10.77 billion, with 106.60 million shares outstanding and 102.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 3007853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $129.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for BILL Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BILL Holdings Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 156.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -23.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.52, while it was recorded at 103.80 for the last single week of trading, and 102.30 for the last 200 days.

BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.35 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. BILL Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.84.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.89. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$143,835 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.BILL Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]

The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BILL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BILL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.