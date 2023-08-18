For AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO], Analyst sees a drop to $11. What next?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] price plunged by -13.81 percent to reach at -$1.86. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

A sum of 5319677 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.22M shares. AdaptHealth Corp. shares reached a high of $13.48 and dropped to a low of $10.86 until finishing in the latest session at $11.61.

The one-year AHCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.89. The average equity rating for AHCO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 72.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AHCO Stock Performance Analysis:

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.07. With this latest performance, AHCO shares dropped by -19.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.41, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AdaptHealth Corp. Fundamentals:

AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AHCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 29.78%.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AHCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AHCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.