First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Stock trading around $183.44 per share: What’s Next?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] closed the trading session at $183.44 on 08/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $182.46, while the highest price level was $191.46. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that UbiQD Expands Collaboration with First Solar on Quantum Dot-Enhanced Solar Modules.

Newly developed quantum dot composites present unique opportunities to optimize sunlight utilization.

UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based nanotechnology company, announced today that it has entered into a joint development agreement, with First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), to further collaborate on developing the potential to incorporate fluorescent quantum dot technology in advanced solar modules. The two companies have been conducting exploratory work since early 2022, and the initial results have supported the more formalized joint-development effort announced today.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.46 percent and weekly performance of -10.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, FSLR reached to a volume of 2698467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $242.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 9.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.62.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.52. With this latest performance, FSLR shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.23, while it was recorded at 198.29 for the last single week of trading, and 184.40 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.77 and a Gross Margin at +4.82. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.69.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now -2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of -$8,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FSLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FSLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.