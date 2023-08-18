DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Is Currently 0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] traded at a high on 08/17/23, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $74.83. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DuPont™ FilmTec™ Prime RO Wins Energy and Sustainability Award from American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

Prime RO Membranes Require up to 20% Less Energy to Produce Higher Quality Water.

DuPont Water Solutions today announced it has received the 2023 Energy and Sustainability Award from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) for developing a family of energy-efficient reverse osmosis (RO) membranes that contributes to the decarbonization of water purification.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2898087 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at 1.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for DD stock reached $34.27 billion, with 459.20 million shares outstanding and 457.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 2898087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $82.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 122.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.04, while it was recorded at 75.57 for the last single week of trading, and 70.74 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.98. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of $44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 10.75%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.