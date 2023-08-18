Datasea Inc. [DTSS] Revenue clocked in at $4.20 million, down -54.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.73 during the day while it closed the day at $0.68. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Datasea Announces $4 Million Private Placement Priced at a 125% Premium to Market at $1.35 Per Share.

Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments in China: intelligent acoustics, 5G messaging, and smart city technology, announced the signing of a securities purchase agreement with an investor from China for an investment totaling $4 million. The shares were priced at $1.35 each, representing a substantial 125% premium over the current share price.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, expressed, “Securing this significant investment at a premium is a testament to our proven track record and the bright future ahead for Datasea. We are invigorated by the trust our investors have placed in us, and it further galvanizes our commitment to innovate and grow.”.

Datasea Inc. stock has also gained 12.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DTSS stock has declined by -36.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.79% and lost -54.93% year-on date.

The market cap for DTSS stock reached $18.75 million, with 24.32 million shares outstanding and 11.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 337.05K shares, DTSS reached a trading volume of 6286958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datasea Inc. [DTSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46.

DTSS stock trade performance evaluation

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, DTSS shares dropped by -26.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8661, while it was recorded at 0.5893 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1674 for the last 200 days.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.37 and a Gross Margin at +2.21. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.18.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -288.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -470.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -170.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.28. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$53,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.47.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS]: Institutional Ownership

