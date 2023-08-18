Coty Inc. [COTY] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.67%. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM that Coty Renews Long-Term License Partnership with adidas.

Today, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, is pleased to announce that it has renewed its long-term license agreement with adidas.

Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, said: “I am delighted we have signed a new agreement in our long-standing partnership with adidas, the global premium sports brand. adidas is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the new well-being and athleisure trend in beauty amongst today’s consumers. In recent months, we have successfully elevated the body care equity of adidas, moving into products that are focused on enhancing sports and skin care credibility. With the launch of the adidas Active Skin and Mind range, we are positioning adidas as a leading premium body care line with superior ingredients and sustainable packaging. Consumers have responded very positively to the launch, and we look forward to building on this progress with an exciting pipeline of further innovations and lines as we drive growth in new and existing markets in the future.”.

Over the last 12 months, COTY stock rose by 42.04%. The one-year Coty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.43. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.59 billion, with 851.60 million shares outstanding and 339.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, COTY stock reached a trading volume of 2982826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.14, while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.11. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of $23,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 23.10%.

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.