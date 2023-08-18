Canaccord Genuity lifts Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.24 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Crescent Point Announces Q2 2023 Results.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is now 16.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPG Stock saw the intraday high of $8.375 and lowest of $8.1919 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.57, which means current price is +47.41% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 3670395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +51.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.15.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 25.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.11. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of $1,931,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. go to 1.49%.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

