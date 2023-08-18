Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] Stock trading around $130.06 per share: What’s Next?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.48%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Builders FirstSource Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Net sales of $4.5 billion, a decrease of 34.6%Net income of $404.6 millionEarnings per diluted share of $3.16 per shareAdjusted EBITDA of $768.8 million at a margin of 17.0%Repurchased 7.0 million shares in Q2; 10.5% reduction in shares outstanding YTD.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BLDR stock rose by 87.92%. The one-year Builders FirstSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.51. The average equity rating for BLDR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.53 billion, with 126.98 million shares outstanding and 122.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, BLDR stock reached a trading volume of 3486893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $172.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.48. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.74 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.49, while it was recorded at 145.55 for the last single week of trading, and 96.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Builders FirstSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.10.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 45.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.31. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $94,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.13.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BLDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to -10.10%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BLDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BLDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.