BofA Securities slashes price target on The Cigna Group [CI] – find out why.

The Cigna Group [NYSE: CI] closed the trading session at $270.53 on 08/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $265.56, while the highest price level was $277.85. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Cigna Healthcare Helps Customers Screen for Dental Health Issues From Their Smartphone.

New technology offers simple steps to screen for cavities and get referred for care.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cigna Healthcare announced that its dental customers are now able to use their smartphone to screen for potential oral health issues, such as cavities and gum disease. The no-cost screenings are powered by SmartScan and aim to encourage the millions of people who suffer from anxiety around dental visits to get informed about their oral health from the comfort of their home.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.35 percent and weekly performance of -6.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CI reached to a volume of 4554669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Cigna Group [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $333.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Cigna Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cigna Group is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CI stock trade performance evaluation

The Cigna Group [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for The Cigna Group [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 281.48, while it was recorded at 285.63 for the last single week of trading, and 288.23 for the last 200 days.

The Cigna Group [CI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cigna Group [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.47. The Cigna Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cigna Group [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cigna Group [CI] managed to generate an average of $93,520 per employee.The Cigna Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Cigna Group [CI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cigna Group go to 11.06%.

The Cigna Group [CI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.