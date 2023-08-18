BofA Securities slashes price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] – find out why.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE: HASI] closed the trading session at $20.17 on 08/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.845, while the highest price level was $23.235. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 5:56 AM that HASI Prices Private Offering of $350 Million of 3.750% Green Exchangeable Senior Unsecured Notes and Entry into Capped Call Transactions.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“HASI,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that it has priced its private offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% green exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) by its indirect subsidiaries, HAT Holdings I LLC (“HAT I”) and HAT Holdings II LLC (“HAT II,” and together with HAT I, the “Issuers”). At issuance, the Notes will be guaranteed by the Company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, L.P. and Hannon Armstrong Capital, LLC. The settlement of the Notes is expected to occur on August 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The Issuers have granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, during the 13-day period beginning on, and including the first date on which the Notes are issued, up to $52.5 million additional aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be approximately $342.0 million (or approximately $393.4 million if the option to purchase additional Notes described below is exercised in full), after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Additionally, the Company expects to use $32.9 million of cash on hand to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions as described below. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes, the Issuers intend to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties (as defined below). In addition, the Company also intends to use approximately $76.3 million of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repurchase for cash certain of its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Convertible Notes”) as described below. The Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering to acquire, invest in or refinance, in whole or in part, new and/or existing eligible green projects. Investment opportunities have already been identified and are consistent with the Company’s normal course investment profile. In addition, these eligible green projects may include projects with disbursements made during the twelve months preceding the issue date of the Notes and those with disbursements to be made following the issue date. Prior to the full investment of such net proceeds, the Company intends to invest such net proceeds in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities which are consistent with the Company’s intention to continue to qualify for taxation as a REIT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.40 percent and weekly performance of -12.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, HASI reached to a volume of 3359251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $39.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HASI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.99.

HASI stock trade performance evaluation

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.76. With this latest performance, HASI shares dropped by -31.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.94 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.30, while it was recorded at 22.74 for the last single week of trading, and 28.65 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for HASI is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.88. Additionally, HASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] managed to generate an average of $357,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. go to 7.40%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HASI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HASI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.