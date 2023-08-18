American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell -8.19% so far this year. What now?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] traded at a low on 08/17/23, posting a -0.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.06. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Validus Holdings to Redeem its 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2040.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) (“AIG”) today announced that Validus Holdings, Ltd. (“Validus Holdings”), an AIG company, will redeem all of the outstanding 8.875% Senior Notes due 2040 (CUSIP 91915WAB8 / ISIN US91915WAB81) of Validus Holdings (the “Notes”) on September 21, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) and directed The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee with respect to the Notes (the “Trustee”), to deliver a notice of redemption to each registered holder of the Notes (the “Holders”).

On the Redemption Date, AIG will pay to each Holder a redemption price equal to the sum of the principal amount of Notes held by such Holder, accrued and unpaid interest thereon and a customary “make-whole” premium calculated in accordance with the indenture governing the Notes. The Notes are being redeemed in connection with the previously announced proposed sale of Validus Holdings and certain of its affiliates by AIG to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. As of August 17, 2023, $199,115,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2879336 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American International Group Inc. stands at 1.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.75%.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $41.26 billion, with 725.75 million shares outstanding and 709.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 2879336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.27.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.53, while it was recorded at 59.16 for the last single week of trading, and 57.73 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.