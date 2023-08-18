Allakos Inc. [ALLK] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $9

Allakos Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLK] loss -10.92% on the last trading session, reaching $3.31 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Allakos Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Allakos Inc. represents 86.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $305.38 million with the latest information. ALLK stock price has been found in the range of $3.10 to $3.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 943.26K shares, ALLK reached a trading volume of 2677876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allakos Inc. [ALLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLK shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Allakos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allakos Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

Trading performance analysis for ALLK stock

Allakos Inc. [ALLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.72. With this latest performance, ALLK shares dropped by -29.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.82 for Allakos Inc. [ALLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Allakos Inc. [ALLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALLK is now -75.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allakos Inc. [ALLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.82. Additionally, ALLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allakos Inc. [ALLK] managed to generate an average of -$2,601,236 per employee.Allakos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Allakos Inc. [ALLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allakos Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Allakos Inc. [ALLK]

The top three institutional holders of ALLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.