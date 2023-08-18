Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] Is Currently -0.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE: ADC] loss -0.65% or -0.4 points to close at $61.30 with a heavy trading volume of 3136398 shares. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.243 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.916 per common share, representing a 3.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per common share from the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable September 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable September 1, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $61.60, the shares rose to $61.95 and dropped to $61.245, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADC points out that the company has recorded -17.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, ADC reached to a volume of 3136398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADC shares is $75.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Agree Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agree Realty Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for ADC stock

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, ADC shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.65 for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.23, while it was recorded at 62.19 for the last single week of trading, and 68.45 for the last 200 days.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.50 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. Agree Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.38.

Return on Total Capital for ADC is now 3.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.22. Additionally, ADC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] managed to generate an average of $2,000,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agree Realty Corporation go to 2.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]

The top three institutional holders of ADC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.