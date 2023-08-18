Aegon N.V. [AEG] moved down -5.60: Why It’s Important

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] closed the trading session at $5.06 on 08/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.05, while the highest price level was $5.19. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 1:05 AM that Aegon publishes agenda for Extraordinary General Meetings on September 29 and September 30, 2023.

The Hague, August 17, 2023 – Today, Aegon N.V. has published the Agenda and Shareholder Circular for its two upcoming Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders (EGM) on September 29 and September 30, 2023.

As announced on June 30, 2023, the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) informed Aegon that the BMA would become its group supervisor if Aegon were to transfer its legal seat to Bermuda. The purpose of the EGMs is to, therefore, approve the decision to move Aegon’s legal seat to Bermuda to facilitate the transfer of Aegon’s group supervision.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.40 percent and weekly performance of -7.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, AEG reached to a volume of 2886564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.39.

AEG stock trade performance evaluation

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.50. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.58. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.66.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.25. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of -$55,221 per employee.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.