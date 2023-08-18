Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] Is Currently 19.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [NASDAQ: AHI] jumped around 0.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.57 at the close of the session, up 19.01%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 12:38 AM that Advanced Health Intelligence Obtains Overseas R&D Reimbursement Under Australia’s Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme (R&DTI).

South Perth, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 17, 2023) – Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) (“AHI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to innovation and research. AHI’s submission to the Australian Government was successful in obtaining eligibility for 43.5% reimbursement of approved expenditures incurred abroad for overseas Research & Development (R&D) of intellectual property (IP) under the Australian Government Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Following a thorough review and assessment by the relevant governmental bodies, AHI’s R&D projects for further enhancement of its IP pertaining to its biometric health assessment, clinical trial validations and on-device algorithms was approved. As a result, the Company is now eligible to claim 43.5% of the costs incurred for these approved Overseas Research and Development activities.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stock is now 178.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AHI Stock saw the intraday high of $5.56 and lowest of $4.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.52, which means current price is +613.62% above from all time high which was touched on 06/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, AHI reached a trading volume of 39573111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHI shares is $2.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has AHI stock performed recently?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.84. With this latest performance, AHI shares gained by 23.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9909.40. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11481.18.

Return on Total Capital for AHI is now -341.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -564.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -568.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.39. Additionally, AHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]

The top three institutional holders of AHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.