AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] closed the trading session at $5.50 on 08/17/23. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.485, while the highest price level was $5.63. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AbCellera Reports Q2 2023 Business Results.

Total revenue of $10 million, compared to $46 million in Q2 2022.

Total cumulative partnered program starts of 106, up 20% from Q2 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.71 percent and weekly performance of -6.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, ABCL reached to a volume of 2501462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $25.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

ABCL stock trade performance evaluation

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, ABCL shares dropped by -30.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.69 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.29. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.66.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now 23.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.67. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of $320,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ABCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ABCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.