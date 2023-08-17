Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Stock trading around $58.43 per share: What’s Next?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] traded at a high on 08/16/23, posting a 0.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.43. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM that Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Report.

Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.52 in 2023 compared with $0.60 in 2022.

Xcel Energy reaffirms 2023 EPS guidance of $3.30 to $3.40.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3093487 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xcel Energy Inc. stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.65%.

The market cap for XEL stock reached $32.12 billion, with 551.00 million shares outstanding and 550.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3093487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $69.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.27 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.59, while it was recorded at 59.00 for the last single week of trading, and 66.71 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for XEL is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.49. Additionally, XEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] managed to generate an average of $144,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in XEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in XEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.