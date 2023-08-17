Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] Is Currently -2.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE: WOLF] traded at a low on 08/16/23, posting a -2.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.17. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Wolfspeed Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023.

Annual Revenue Growth of 24 Percent; Full Fiscal Year Design-Ins Totaling $8.3 Billion.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) today announced its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and the full 2023 fiscal year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3303662 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wolfspeed Inc. stands at 4.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for WOLF stock reached $6.62 billion, with 124.44 million shares outstanding and 123.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, WOLF reached a trading volume of 3303662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $65.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.05.

How has WOLF stock performed recently?

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -21.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.53, while it was recorded at 54.54 for the last single week of trading, and 66.19 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. Wolfspeed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.55.

Return on Total Capital for WOLF is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.27. Additionally, WOLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] managed to generate an average of -$73,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Wolfspeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]

