why Brinker International Inc. [EAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.67

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] loss -5.53% or -2.01 points to close at $34.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3334295 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 6:45 AM that BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended June 28, 2023, and provided financial guidance for fiscal 2024.

It opened the trading session at $35.00, the shares rose to $35.28 and dropped to $33.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EAT points out that the company has recorded -15.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 925.08K shares, EAT reached to a volume of 3334295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for EAT stock

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.12. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.95 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.39, while it was recorded at 36.72 for the last single week of trading, and 36.78 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.80. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 10.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.73. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $1,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 7.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.