why America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.17

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] traded at a low on 08/16/23, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.63. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces its Official Partnership with Inter Miami CF.

Claro Enterprise Solutions is excited to announce its official partnership with Inter Miami CF. Claro Enterprise Solutions will have its logo prominently displayed on the Inter Miami CF field-level displays at DRV PNK Stadium.

“We are delighted to partner with Claro Enterprise Solutions,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi. “Claro Enterprise Solutions demonstrates the importance of technological advancements and aligns with our vision of bringing innovation and world-class entertainment to our fans.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3292703 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at 3.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for AMX stock reached $61.20 billion, with 3.16 billion shares outstanding and 2.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, AMX reached a trading volume of 3292703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

How has AMX stock performed recently?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -11.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.81 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.16, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 20.61 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.48. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] managed to generate an average of $470,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 12.07%.

Insider trade positions for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

The top three institutional holders of AMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.